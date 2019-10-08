|
|
Anna Marie Mac Millan
Four Seasons at Lakewood, Lakewood - Anna Marie Mac Millan 86, a resident of Four Seasons in Lakewood, NJ, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ.
In 1933, Anna was born in Newburgh, New York to Frank Pacheco and Mary Muniz Pacheco. The family moved to Havana, Cuba where they joined Mary's large Cuban family. Anna Marie has fond memories of a happy life, growing up among her loving aunts and uncles. She studied pharmacy in college until Castro took over. She emigrated to America and after her father's death was able to bring her mother to the United States. They lived in Ft. Lauderdale where Anna Marie worked for Jordan Marsh Department Store as a very successful beauty consultant.
She married Peter Panstares in 1974. After his death, she married Dexter Mac Millan and they spent many years traveling after her retirement. Before Dexter's death they moved to Lakewood, NJ to be closer to family. Anna Marie was a beautiful person inside and out. She was always impeccably dressed and manicured never leaving her home without her make-up and high heels. She loved to spend time with family and supported all of us through our ups and downs.
Survivors are a step-son Paul Mac Millan and wife Suzanne, a step-daughter Marilyn Hiotis and husband Chris, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves many other loving family members and close friends.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anna Marie's memory to NJ State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, 137 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ 07512.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019