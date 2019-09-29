Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Anna Nucciarone
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Howell, NJ
Brick - Anna Marie Nucciarone (Ann), of Brick, passed away on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Elizabeth and was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's College. She went on to teach in Elizabeth, East Brunswick and Montgomery, Alabama. Upon returning, she married Michael, beloved husband of 54 years. They settled in Brick, NJ. While raising her three daughters, Ann was very active in the PTA, church support groups and other activities. She later taught in Jackson Memorial High School. After retiring, she remained very involved in her parish. Ann was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling, cooking, shopping, and most of all, loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary Triano. Surviving are her husband Michael Nucciarone, daughters, Maria Roberts and her husband Kenneth, Anita Hick and her husband Ryan and Michelle Ferguson and her husband Tom, and her seven grandchildren, Richard, Rachel, Michael, Matthew, Emma, Grace, and Jacob.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd. Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 10am at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Howell. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Avenue, New York, NJ 10001 or the at http://www.cancer.org/. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
