Anna Marie Torsiello
Toms River - Anna Marie Torsiello (nee High) 83 of Toms River, NJ, passed away December 5, 2020, peacefully at home into the welcoming arms of the Lord.
Born in Orange, NJ, on August 26, 1937, she attended Orange High School and then followed her true calling of being a Homemaker and caregiver. Married for 62 years to Patsy Torsiello, they lived in South Orange for 46 years before settling in Toms River, NJ, for the last 13 years.
Anna was predeceased by her parents Philomenia and Benjamin High, brother John High and sister Rita High.
Besides her devoted husband, surviving are her loving children Patricia A. Torsiello Harms and David Torsiello, and cherished grandson, Jordan Harms. She is also survived by her brother Benjamin High, Jr., and his wife Elena; her maternal Aunt Rita Di Biasi; and many other loving family members.
Due to the Covid Pandemic a celebration of Anna Marie's life will be planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com