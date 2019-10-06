Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Toms River, NJ
1932 - 2019
Anna Nemetz Obituary
Anna Nemetz

Toms River - Anna Mae Nemetz (Cheslock), 87, passed away peacefully in her home of 56 years on Wednesday, October 2. Born and raised in Shamokin, PA, Anna Mae married her hometown sweetheart John Walter Nemetz in 1953. After living briefly in Michigan where she worked for the telephone company, the couple settled in Toms River.

Anna Mae is survived by her husband John and their three children; Leon of Toms River, Lawrence (Jennifer) of Sacramento, CA and Marianne Mashek (William) of Bethesda, MD, and four grandchildren, Harrison and Charles Nemetz, and Emily and Rebecca Mashek. Her sister Patricia Martini of Wilmington, NC also survives her.

Anna Mae was a teacher's aide for the Toms River School District for 17 years and enjoyed travelling with friends and family after her retirement. She was also adept in offering keen insights on sports and current events, particularly baseball and politics.

A Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 10 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal.

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
