Toms River - Pagano, Anna (nee Cerrato), age 97 of Toms River, at rest in Allenwood on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Pagano (1973). Loving mother of Carmela Natale and her husband Pasquale of GA., Emilio Pagano and his wife Maryann of GA. and James Pagano and his wife Elsa of Eatontown. Dear grandmother of Vincent, Joseph, Matthew and Daniel Pagano and Jaclyn, Michael and Christopher Natale. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Born in Milton, Massachusetts, she went to Italy at three years old and returned to the U.S.A. in 1948 settling in Bayonne, then Bricktown before moving to Toms River. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Pagano was a loving mother who cared deeply about her family. She was a devout Catholic. She was passionate about and enjoyed tending to her vegetable and floral gardens. She was also an avid knitter and crocheter. Funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -