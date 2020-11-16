1/
Anna Pellegrino
Anna Pellegrino

Anna Pellegrino, 83, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina passed away Wednesday November 11th at Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh, North Carolina. She worked as a clerk for the New York Board of Elections for many years and retired in 1997. She was born in New York City and lived there most of her life. In 1995, she moved to Holiday City in South Toms River New Jersey and then moved to Fuquay Varina North Carolina in 2019.

Surviving are her son Thomas Pellegrino of Old Bridge, two daughters, Madeline "Cookie" Rivera of Howell and Grace Ann Pellegrino-Levy of Fuquay Varina North Carolina; a brother Michael Valinoti Sr of Holiday City; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Friday November 20th at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd. in Toms River. There will be a funeral service and internment held at Forest Green Park Cemetery, 535 Texas Rd. in Morganville.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
