Anna T. Petrillo (Gram)
Brick - Our Matriarch, Anna T. Petrillo (Gram), of Brick, NJ, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 29th, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ, on May 25, 1929. Anna married Anthony J. Petrillo on October 26, 1947, and was his devoted wife for 57 years. She was a loving mother to Kathleen and Michael. Anna was at her happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Anna enjoyed Bingo, trips to Atlantic City and visiting family both locally and in Virginia Beach, VA. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony J.Petrillo in 2005, her son Lt. Commander Michael Petrillo in 2018, and her son-in-law William J. Madigan Sr. in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Madigan, daughter-in-law Ellen Petrillo, sister-in-law Phyllis Ascione, nephew Charles and wife Cathy, and niece Carol. Anna is also survived by six grandchildren: Tamie, William Jr. (Sandra), Christopher Sr. (Margaret), and Bryan (Leigh), all of Toms River; Jennifer (Mario), and Tiffany (Brett) of Virginia Beach; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Christopher Jr., Morgan, Jordyn, Kiley, Mikayla, William III, Evan, Caprese, Brayden and Meghan, of Toms River; and Briana, Noah, Brock and Brody of Virginia Beach.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, at 9:15 AM at St. Luke RC Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. A Committal Service will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 62 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019