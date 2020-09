Or Copy this URL to Share

Annabell McCall



Freehold - Annabell McCall, 88, passed away Tuesday Sept. 22nd 2020 at Centra State Hospital.



Surviving are two daughters Betty Yard of Jackson New Jersey and Joan Porter of Pennsylvania one serving sister Virginia and three grandchildren: Donna, Connie and David, five great grandchildren, Tyler, Juliana,Kyle, Conner and Dylan.



No service is requested.









