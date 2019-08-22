|
|
Annabelle Davison
Freehold - Annabelle Davison, 84, of Freehold passed away Wednesday at her home. Born in Jackson, she lived in Freehold over 50 years. She worked in the school district for over 30 years, first as an employee of the district and then as an employee of the district's food service provider, Pomptonian Food Service. Ms. Davison's youthful charm, love of children and hard-working nature made her an icon in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District.
Ms. Davison was active in the Freehold community where she received recognition for her efforts in 1985 as a leader of the Boy Scouts Pack 151, in 2016 as a participant in Downtown Freehold, and in 2017 as a leader of the Girl Scout Troop 2780.
Predeceased by her parents Ernest and Geneva Briggs Davison, her daughter and son in law Jacqueline and Phil Kuznick, she is survived by her companion of 50 years Willie Jackson; son Jason; her two sisters Marjorie Wilson of Adelphia and Joan Loutholt of Browns Mills; five grandchildren, Richard, Christopher, Robert, Stephanie and Jaslin and 2 great grandchildren, Temperance and June.
The viewing will be on Monday10:00 am until noon at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Funeral Service will be held Monday day noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are requested in Ms. Davison's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 91 West Main Street, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019