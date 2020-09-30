Annamarie Luber
Whiting - Annamarie Luber, 75, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence in Whiting. Born in Brooklyn, NY she lived in Beachwood for 3 years before moving to Berkeley where she resided for 15 years, she retired to Whiting in 2015. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends, notable Leslie and Agnes. She also enjoyed being on social media reading and commenting on political matters. She is predeceased by her husband, Sanford Luber in 2010. Surviving is her son and his wife, John & Melanie Biscardi, daughters and son-in-law, Mildred Voskanyan, Maria & Danny Cedeno, brother, Frank Varvaro, grandchildren, Paul and Christine Voskanyan, Kyle Cedeno, Adrienne and Maia Biscardi, and great grandson, Trey Voskanyan. Cremation will be private with a Celebratory Memorial Gathering will take place Sunday from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
