Anne C. Tinnerino
Anne C. Tinnerino passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020 in the afternoon. She was 95.
Anne was born on August 29, 1924 and raised on a family farm in Holmdel, NJ to parents Natale Tinnerino and Salvatrese Millioto. As a young woman, she ventured out to NYC and attended the Pratt Institute of Art. She soon began her lifetime career at Sears Roebuck and Company as a copywriter for the catalogue department. She was transferred to the Sears Tower in Chicago, IL, eventually retiring and settling in Middletown, NJ. Anne had a lifelong love of gardening which stemmed from her childhood home and was manifested in her artistic landscaping talent. Anne cherished her home that she shared with her sister Jo and many endearing moments were enjoyed around her kitchen table with her family and close friends. She will be dearly missed by all she came to know.
Anne leaves behind her sister, Rose Zampello, nephews Francis Zampello (Houston TX) Natale Tinnerino (Palm Desert, CA), nieces Suzan McCarthy (Eatontown, NJ) and Marie Ofeldt (Suffern, NY) and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Anne was predeceased by her brother Frank Tinnerino, sisters; Frances Marconi, Mary Balvo, Josephine Tinnerino and Antoinette Tinnerino.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at 9 AM at Day Funeral Home located at 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at promptly 10 AM followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. To order flowers or to leave a message of sympathy please visit our website www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Anne had a fond heart for the Arbor Day Foundation and would be delighted to have this organization supported in her name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020