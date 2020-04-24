|
|
Anne D. Beattie
Toms River - Anne D. Beattie 93, of Toms River, NJ died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in New York City, NY, Anne lived in River Edge, NJ before moving to Toms River 22 years ago. Anne worked as a secretary for Texaco Aviation Division in Westchester, NY. Anne was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church, Toms River, NJ. After her husband died at a young age, Anne became the sole parent of four young children. She raised them with equal parts of love and catholic guilt. By her example she instilled in them a strong work ethic, love of family and faith. After raising her children and retiring, Anne was able to pursue her love of travel, playing all types of board and card games (in which she cheated shamelessly while playing with family) and spending time with loved ones. She will be greatly missed.
Anne was predecased by her husband Joseph S. Beattie. Surviving are her children, James Beattie and his wife Lisa of Ramsey, NJ, Joseph Beattie and his wife Shirley of River Edge, NJ, Anne Marie Tyms and her husband Michael of Stafford, VA, Eileen Marie Krieg and her husband Joseph of Brielle, NJ. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, Alison and her husband Dan, Erin, Kevin, Joey, Brad, Aimee, Emily, Chrissie and 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Emmett.
Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020