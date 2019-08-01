Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Anne E. McCann


1957 - 2019
Anne E. McCann Obituary
Anne E. McCann

Pt. Pleasant - Anne E. McCann, age 62, of Point Pleasant Boro, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Teaneck, she lived in Bergenfield before settling in Point Pleasant.

Anne was employed by RWJ Barnabas in Oceanport for the past ten years. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Jersey Shore Quilters. A parishioner of St Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth McGuire and her husband Michael of Point Pleasant, and Jennifer McCann and Rich of Barnegat; her grandchildren, Erin, Maggie, and Aidan McGuire, and Evan and Kenzington McCann; her siblings, Katherine Bate and her husband George, Jean Fellows-Johansson and her husband Anders, William Fellows and his wife Judy, and George Fellows.

Cremation was private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant. The family will receive guests at the church from 10:00am until the mass begins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to a charity close to your heart.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019
