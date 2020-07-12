Anne Elizabeth 'Betty' Ohrn



On Sunday July 12, 2020, Anne Elizabeth Jordan Ohrn, passed peacefully at 89.



Betty Anne was born on May 18, 1931 to Frederick Joseph Jordan and Anne Elizabeth 'Bessie' Warde Cole in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Midwood High School in Brooklyn.



In 1951, she married Everett Herbert 'Bob' Ohrn. They had 12 children together, 4 girls and 8 boys. She relocated to NJ where she spent the rest of her life in Ocean Gate and Bayville.



She enjoyed holidays with family, playing bingo and cards.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frederick 'Buddy', her husband Bob, and children Robert H., Bonnie, Billy, and Dennis. She is survived by her eight children (Linda Ryder, Timothy, Karen Perkins, Robert, Eric, George, Kevin, and Kimberly Davis), 17 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.



Due to Covid-19, A memorial service will be scheduled as conditions permit.









