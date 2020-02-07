Services
Knott's Colonial Funeral Home
2946 South Broad Street
Hamilton, NJ 08610
(609) 888-4723
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
the Chapel at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Road
Arneytown, NJ
Yardville - Anne F. Fabrizi 83 of Yardville passed away peacefully Thursday February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Fabrizi was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she raised her family in Yardville, NJ and retired to Whiting, NJ.

She was the beloved lunch lady (Nan) at Steinert High School for many years retiring in 2005.

She devoted her life to her family.

Daughter of the late George and Mary Agnes (nee Thompson) Cooke, both born in County Donegal, Ireland and Immigrated to Brooklyn, NY.

Sister of the late Elizabeth (Lil) Isaac.

Wife of the late Anthony T. (Dapper) Fabrizi her husband of 37 years.

Surviving are her daughter Laura Carella and Frank of Trenton.

Daughter Janet A. Cook of Hamilton.

Son and daughter in law Daniel and Kirsten Fabrizi of Bordentown.

5 Granddaughters, Katie Cook, Bonnie Cook and husband Tom DiPasquale, Maggie and Tyler Smith, Amelia and Tom Jinks and Nicole Carella.

Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Wednesday 10:30am at the Chapel at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, NJ.

Memorial donation may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn. adpaparkinson.org

Arrangements are by Knott's Colonial Funeral Home of Hamilton.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
