|
|
Anne Francesconi Kirman
Manchester - Anne Francesconi Kirman, age 83, of Manchester, NJ passed away on March 29, 2019. Anne was a former communicant of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, Red Bank and now attended St. Catherine's RC Church, North Middletown.
Anne retired as the Secretary and Register of Education at Bell Labs, Holmdel. She was a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, Jersey Shore Chapter for 19 years.
Anne was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Geraldine Francesconi; her husband Charles in 2010 and her brothers Thomas X. and Robert D. Francesconi. She is survived by two sons, Charles Kirman, Jr. and wife Connie of Howell and Kevin Kirman and wife Stacy of Middletown; three daughters Valerie and husband John Kerencev of Jackson, Geraldine and husband James Keiser of Middletown and Nora and husband Daniel Hirschfeld of Jackson; eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd from 2-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3rd, 10:00 AM at St. Catherine's RC Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial masses be made in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019