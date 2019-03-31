Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's RC Church
110 Bray Ave.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Kirman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Francesconi Kirman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Francesconi Kirman Obituary
Anne Francesconi Kirman

Manchester - Anne Francesconi Kirman, age 83, of Manchester, NJ passed away on March 29, 2019. Anne was a former communicant of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, Red Bank and now attended St. Catherine's RC Church, North Middletown.

Anne retired as the Secretary and Register of Education at Bell Labs, Holmdel. She was a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, Jersey Shore Chapter for 19 years.

Anne was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Geraldine Francesconi; her husband Charles in 2010 and her brothers Thomas X. and Robert D. Francesconi. She is survived by two sons, Charles Kirman, Jr. and wife Connie of Howell and Kevin Kirman and wife Stacy of Middletown; three daughters Valerie and husband John Kerencev of Jackson, Geraldine and husband James Keiser of Middletown and Nora and husband Daniel Hirschfeld of Jackson; eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd from 2-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3rd, 10:00 AM at St. Catherine's RC Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial masses be made in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now