Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Anne Cecelski
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Pt. Pleasant, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Brielle, NJ
Anne G. Cecelski


1951 - 2019
Anne G. Cecelski Obituary
Anne G. Cecelski

Point Pleasant - Anne G. Cecelski 68, of Pt. Pleasant passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Egersund, Norway and lived in Pt. Pleasant for 35 years.

Anne worked as a caregiver for 15 years at the Townhouse in Pt. Pleasant, NJ before her retirement.

Surviving is her husband Lee Cecelski; her two sons Kevin and Michael Cecelski; her brother Asgeir Kristoffersen; and her sister Kristy Theresa Maier.

Visitation will be Thursday January 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm- 9:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88. Brick. A Funeral Service will be held Friday January 3,2020 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pt. Pleasant. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W. 13400 S. Ste 510, Herriman, Utah 84096.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
