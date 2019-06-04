|
Anne Gallagher
Lakewood - Anne Gallagher, age 86, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home in Lakewood. Born and raised in Newark, Anne lived in Livingston for many years before moving to Lakewood where she has resided for the past 20 years.
Anne was a member of the prayer chain and the Irish American Club at the Four Seasons in Lakewood. She enjoyed playing table tennis and dominos.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael J. Gallagher in 2011; her brother, Joseph Napoli and her sister, Mary Napoli.
Surviving are her nieces, Patricia Shumski and her husband, Robert, Donna Schenk and her husband, Ronald, Aileen Kiwior and her husband, James and Mary Beth Sherman and her husband, Curtis; her nephews, John Flood and his wife, Joanne and Andrew Flood and his wife, Catherine; her loving caregiver, Lee Iannarone.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 7th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019