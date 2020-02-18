|
|
Anne Guzzi Weaver
Oceanport - Anne Guzzi Weaver, 84, of Oceanport, died Sunday, February 16 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Born and raised in Long Branch, Anne was a graduate of Long Branch High School. She retired from Fort Monmouth, after 20 years, where she was a purchasing agent.
A strong woman, Anne did a wonderful job raising her children. Her house was always open to her children and all of their friends, especially if you wanted to play Uno. She enjoyed cooking and hosting the holidays for her family. Her family will miss how she would reminisce and tell funny family stories at all of their gatherings. Whether she was traveling to Disney or Sesame Place with her grandchildren, to Florida to visit her brother, Joe, or to Atlantic City or Las Vegas with her friends and her daughter Kim, Anne enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. In her later years, Anne's true pride and joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her free time, Anne would knit caps for the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and hats for cancer patients at Monmouth Medical Center. Being very crafty, Anne enjoyed creating hand-painted ceramic gifts for her family and friends. She liked playing pinochle with her sisters-in-law and her mother-in-law and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her children Kevin Weaver and his wife Kathleen (Long Branch), Kimberly Weaver (Oceanport), and Diane Gallo and her husband Jim (Oceanport); her stepbrother Frank Haviland and his wife Diane (Wall); her three grandchildren Tracey Baldwin and her husband William, Anne-Marie Molloy and her husband Matthew, and Jimmy Gallo, Jr. and his girlfriend Kristen Kuhlthau; her four great-grandchildren Billy, Tommy, R.J., and Joey; and her favorite 4-legged eating companion, Maggie.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30 am at Precious Blood Church, Monmouth Beach. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in memory of Anne to Oceanport First Aid & Rescue Squad, 2 Pemberton Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757; www.oceanportfirstaid.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Anne's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020