Anne Hratko
Jackson Twp. - Anne Hratko, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy, NJ, settling in Jackson Twp., 45 years ago.
Anne worked for the Depository Trust in New York, as a Specialist in the FAST Department for many years prior to her retirement in 2008.
Her faith was a source of strength and comfort throughout her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she was best known for her larger than life personality and selfless nature. She had a big heart and would do anything to help anyone in need. Anne will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to know her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Frances Diedrickson; her husband, Richard Hratko; and by her sister, Joan Mezzacappa. Anne is survived by her sister, Christine Delisi of Hillsborough, NJ; her children, Frances Hratko of Beachwood, NJ, Beth Smith of Howell Twp., NJ, Thomas Hratko of Forked River, NJ, and Matthew Hratko of Staten Island, NY; and by her grandchildren, Casey Smith of Old Bridge, NJ and Michael Smith, of Howell, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Her funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mill Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit : hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019