Anne K. Leonard
Pine Beach - Anne K. Leonard (nee Kelly), 84, of Pine Beach, NJ, died peacefully on November 9, 2019, at home.
She is predeceased by her husband Jack and her daughter Jo Ellen.
Surviving are her loving children: Keith, Jay, Gloria, Anne, Dianne, Bob and Beth as well as 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday 4-8 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.
Donations may be made in Anne's name to: Hollings Cancer Center, ATTN: Kelly Warren, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., MUSC 955, Charleston, SC 29425.
Arrangements under the direction of Polhemus Cremation Services and Anderson & Campbell. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.polhemuscremations.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019