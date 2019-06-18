|
Anne M. Cowie
Freehold Township - Anne M. Cowie, 85, of Freehold Township died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in New York City.
Mrs. Cowie was a unit secretary at CentraState Medical Center for 30 years before her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and an active member of the Freehold Township Senior Center.
Traveling to any event to support the passion of her grandchildren, and spending time with them contributed to the best part of her happiness.
She was the widow of Lawrence P. Cowie, who died in 1989. She was also predeceased by her parents, James J. Shields in 1997, her mother, Mary Frances Logan Shields in 2003, and a sister, Geraldine Boyle.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth L. Cowie and wife Paige; five daughters, Debra Zara and husband Michael, Karen Dademo and husband Raymond, Barbara "Bobbie" Cowie and wife Debbie, Christine Pascoal and husband Kevin, and Kathleen Dunn and husband James; two brothers, James J. Shields and wife Pat, and Kevin Shields; and 16 grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Laricy Foundation, P.O. 6948, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019