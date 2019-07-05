Services
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories Church
Sayreville, NJ
Anne M. Halmi

Anne M. Halmi Obituary
Anne M. Halmi

Sayreville and South Amboy - Anne M. Halmi, 57 of Sayreville and South Amboy areas entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She is survived by her everloving mother Helen, dear brothers Joe, his wife Mary Ann, Marty, his wife Peggy Mulligan and Bob, his wife Karen Ann. Also she is survived by nine nieces and nephews, and a great niece and great nephew.

Anne is predeceased by her father Joseph P.

Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. A 9:30am funeral mass will be offered on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sayreville. A private cremation will follow after the service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Anne M. Halmi to the Sayreville "B.I.C." Foundation, 251 Jernee Mill Road, Sayreville, NJ 08872.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 5 to July 6, 2019
