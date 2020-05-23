Anne M. Hogan
Hazlet - We share in the heavy heart of saying goodbye for now to Anne. Her love of life, friends and family drew everyone to her and we know she will be deeply missed in so many ways.
Anne died as she lived with strong spirit, faith and a strength that went well beyond her petite frame.
Prior to starting a family she was the manager and buyer for women's and children's apparel departments at Sears Roebuck and Co.
She was always an organizer and over the years while busy raising her family, she was also a Girl Scout leader, President of PTO Raritan High School and Vice President of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
She was a communicant at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in Holmdel, where she served as Eucharistic Minister for 50 years. She coordinated the nursing home ministry established by her husband offering prayer services and communion to those in need. Later on she belonged to the Hazlet Seniors and St. Clements Seniors Matawan.
She found immense joy sharing her life, love and laughter with her beloved husband, family and friends. She traveled extensively whether cruises or bus trips and played lots of Bingo and the slot machines in AC. She loved music and dancing and symphony. Her life centered on her family and friends whom she cherished.
Anne Hogan was predeceased by her loving husband, Patrick, sisters Mary, Susan and Helen and brothers James, John and Charles.
Surviving are her daughters Anne Valentino (Al Valentino) of Hazlet and Kathleen Douglas (Brian Douglas) of Half Moon Bay, CA, grandsons Anthony Valentino and Patrick Valentino (Jessica Valentino) and great grandson Charles Clayton Valentino, her sister, Lillian Hahn, and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were entrusted to Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 25, 2020.