Anne M Leddy
Wall - Anne M (nee Thompson) Leddy, 94 of Wall passed away at her home with her loving family by her side. Anne was born and raised in Bronx, NY and was a graduate of Cathedral Girls High School, New York City. She worked for Federation Bank and Trust as an administrative assistant. Anne met the love of her life while working at the bank, Harold Leddy. She was a communicant of St Denis Church. Anne enjoyed swimming in the ocean and spending time at the beach. Her and husband enjoyed traveling to Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Bermuda, and Canada.
Anne was predeceased by her parents John and Marion Thompson, her beloved husband of 66 years Harold Leddy who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her loving children, John Leddy of Lady Lake, FL, Mary Anne Whittemore of Wall Township and Karen Roth (Victor) of Bayville. Anne was the cherished grandmother to Kevin Leddy, Thomas Leddy (Gina), Catherine Johnson (Chad), Victor Roth, Kristin Parking (Justin), Erin Pizzolato (Mike) and Ryan Sullivan; great grandmother to Alexis, Kirsten, Vanessa, Conor, Audria and Malia.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. All services are private. Interment will be at St. Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities 238 Neptune Blvd Suite 2B Neptune, NJ 07753 or Common Ground Grief Center 67 Taylor Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020.