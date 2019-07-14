|
Whiting - Anne M. Maher, 89, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Yonkers, NY, and had lived in Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha and Wharton before moving to Whiting in 1999. She was a Banquet, Food and Beverage Manager at many of the finest restaurants and hotels in Morris County before retiring from Prime Motor Inns Sheraton Hotel in Fairfield in 1998. Her staff there awarded her by registering her in Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Registry & Global Network for Executives and Professionals. Never one to sit still, Anne then worked as the supervisor of all the food demos at Costco in Rockaway and, later, Tom's River. She traveled and cruised extensively with her daughter, Pam, to California, Hawaii, Mexico, Australia, Fiji, the Caribbean and Las Vegas. Anne and Joe, her life partner of 55 years, loved going on picnics at local and state parks, as well as to tourist attractions and restaurants all over New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York State. They also cruised together with Joe's family to the Caribbean and Mexico, but their favorite place was at home together with there 3 beloved cats. Anne was thrilled when her youngest son, Ed, moved to Crestwood Village to be near her in 2017. They enjoyed Bingo, barbecues and many meals together. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, quilt making, macramé, and spending time with family, friends and her beloved fur babies over the years. She especially loved all animals and volunteered at pet adoption fairs with her daughter in California. Anne was playful and fun, but her family learned not to raise the ire of her Irish/German temper, or she would "talk like a Dutch uncle" to us, as she would say! Anne was the youngest of six siblings, three sets of fraternal twins. She and her siblings were orphaned when she was just 4 years old. They were placed in foster care and raised by the McGinnis family in Yonkers. Anne was able to find professional and family success thru sheer hard work and perseverance. She had a very strong work ethic and expected nothing less from her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur & Marguerite Voss; her son, William "Billy" Michael Maher Jr.; and her 5 siblings. She is survived by her life companion of 55 years, Joseph Sellitto; son, Edwin Maher; daughter, Pamella Marks and son in law, Paul Berkman, and her beloved cats, Snoopy and Lucky. She is eternally loved and missed! Cremation will be private. Memorial Gathering will be held July 20th 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM with services at 2:00 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Popcorn Park Zoo AHS, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019