Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Road
Middletown, NJ
Resources
Anne M. Zeller

Anne M. Zeller Obituary
Anne M Zeller

Middletown - Anne M. Zeller, 84, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. The Matriarch of the family, she was most affectionately known as "Da". She was born in Orange, NJ and raised in West Orange where graduated from West Orange High School in 1953. Together with her husband, Bob, he settled in Middletown in 1965, where they raised their 5 children. She became entrenched in hers sons sporting events, community and St. Mary's Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters Of The Americas for over 50 years. Anne was a fabulous cook and entertainer. She loved everything about it, especially being surrounded by her family and friends. She loved the beach especially her summer vacations in Belmar. She will fondly be remembered for being the life of the party, having the gift of gab, and her hysterical sense of humor. She was a legend and touched every single person she met with kindness, generosity, and laughter. Da will be sorely missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing her.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Francesca and Dean Graziano, sons and daughters-in-law, Dreux and Joanne Zeller, Edward and Kelly Zeller, Gerard Zeller (Tracy Guerriero), Barbara Zeller; beloved grandchildren Travis (Amanda Leone) and Stephanie Zeller, Robert, Matthew (Megan DeGrushe), and Alexandra Graziano, Christopher Zeller (Charlie Arcarese), Madison and Joseph Zeller.

Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Jane Young, lifelong friends Ann Pellegrino, Grace Moschberger, and Ethel Desmond; along with many other lifelong friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Zeller in 1996, son, Christopher Zeller in 2014, and her beloved companion dog, Yogi, just two weeks ago.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:30 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Anne's name can be made to the SPCA at www.spca.org

For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
