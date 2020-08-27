Anne Margaret Morgenthal



Sea Bright, NJ - (August 27, 1922 - August 2, 2020)



Anne Morgenthal (nee Schaefer) died peacefully at home in Sea Bright, New Jersey on August 2, 2020. She was 97 years old, and had suffered since 2012 from Alzheimer disease. She is survived by her long-time companion, Justin Henshell, her daughter, A. Paige Morgenthal, her son, Paul E. Morgenthal, and her devoted dachshund, Molly. Anne's husband, Nathaniel Morgenthal predeceased her in 1969, as did her eldest son, Peter in 1996



Anne was the only child of Henry and Pauline Schaefer of Riverdale and Yonkers, New York and Sea Bright, New Jersey. She graduated from St. Lawrence University with a major in Biology. She and Morgy (Nathaniel Morgenthal) married in March 1945 and she worked as a lab technician in the early years of her marriage before her first child was born in 1948. She then focused on her family and volunteer work.



To say that Anne was a larger-than-life character would make too little of her. She will be remembered by all as a brilliant force of nature who loved to meet people and travel. Strangers were people that she hadn't met yet. She was a voracious reader, endlessly inquisitive about different cultures, theater, literature, and the arts. She was an avid bridge player, gardener and bowler, and devoted to her hometown on Sea Bright, New Jersey where she volunteered for many civic positions. Anne was many things to many people, but above all, she was a Lady.



She will be buried with her husband, Col. Nathaniel Morgenthal (USMC), at Arlington National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store