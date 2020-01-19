|
Anne Marie Pyanoe
Clinton, NY - Anne Marie Pyanoe, age 89, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Clinton, New York.
She was born in West Orange, NJ and spent most of her life in Belmar, where she raised five children. Most people who have lived in or visited the area would know her as Zizi Ann, from the seasonal Italian restaurant she ran in South Belmar for many years.
Homemaker, restaurateur, house flipper, blackjack dealer, Internet surfer, mother, grandmother, and world traveler: her life was anything but boring. In the words of her idol, Frank Sinatra, she did it her way! She has been around the world twice and always had stories to share about her travels. Her favorite place was Italy, where her grandparents were born.
She lived for the past several years in New York State, where she developed an interest in ancestry and put together a booklet chronicling the life of her beloved grandmother. In it she pays homage to the trials and sacrifices of immigrants who came to America in pursuit of a better life for their families.
Anne leaves behind her children: Christine, Dan, Mary, Ann, and Jimmer, as well as: Thomas and Michael Fitzmaurice, Roseann and Danny Burns, Emily Witman, and Matthew and Maria Evans. They are all missing their Nonna.
There will be a funeral mass at Saint Rose church in Belmar at 9:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020