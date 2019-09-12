|
|
Anne Marie Shemanski
Ship Bottom - Anne Marie Shemanski, age 94, of Ship Bottom passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, John Shemanski, she is survived by her long-time friend and caregiver Lynn Haberek.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Sept. 12, 2019