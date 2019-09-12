Services
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
1119 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
(609) 494-2565
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
4700 Long Beach Blvd
Brant Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Shemanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Shemanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie Shemanski Obituary
Anne Marie Shemanski

Ship Bottom - Anne Marie Shemanski, age 94, of Ship Bottom passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, John Shemanski, she is survived by her long-time friend and caregiver Lynn Haberek.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now