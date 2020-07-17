1/
Anne Meller
Marlboro - Anne Meller died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in the Greenbriar Community of Marlboro. She was 98.

Born in Brooklyn, she resided in New Hyde Park, Long Island before settling in Marlboro in 1973.

Prior to retiring, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Bancroft Business Forms, Inc., where she worked for over 20 years. Anne loved taking trips to Atlantic City with her girlfriends, but her greatest joy was being with her family.

Anne was predeceased by her loving husband, George, 37 years ago.

Surviving are her children: a son, Bruce Meller and his wife Phyllis, and a daughter, Sherry Hoffer; 6 grandchildren: Gregg Meller, Jessica Meller, Larry Hoffer, Craig Hoffer, Meredith Bazerman, and Justin Hoffer; and 5 great-grandchildren. Anne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and "Nana" to her great-grandchildren and will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 12:45PM at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Glendale, NY. Interment will immediately follow. For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcoopermanalapan.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
44 Wilson Avenue
Manalapan, NJ 07726
7324464242
