Anne R. Pallen



Whiting - Anne R. Pallen, 78, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Passaic, NJ she grew up in Clifton and resided in Millstone Township and East Windsor prior to moving to Whiting in 2010. She retired from Rhodia, Inc after 15 years of service. A thoughtful and caring woman, she was always willing to help anyone who needed her. She was very active in her Cedar Glenn Lakes Community and served on the Welcoming Committee and was a member of the Garden Club, the Arts and Crafts Club and the Ceramics Club. She was devoted to her children and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Always happy, Anne will be remembered for her beautiful smile.



Daughter of the late David and Anne Christie, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Paul Pallen. Anne is survived by her children, Paul and Stephanie Pallen of Burlington, Lorrie and Richard Koch of New Egypt and Sandra Lynn Pallen of Whiting and her beloved grandchildren, Sabrina and Melissa Pallen and Nicholas and Kristen Koch.



A visitation (limited capacity) will be held on Monday, June 22nd from 9-11am with a funeral service to begin at 11am at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 So. Main St. Allentown (face coverings and social distancing is required). Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Allentown.









