Boston - Anne Sanz (nee Stanislawiszyn), 93, passed away in Boston on May 6th after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Jersey City where she lived for over 65 years before moving to Toms River in 1993. She worked at RCA in Harrison NJ manufacturing radio tubes during World War II and later worked as a teachers' aide in the Jersey City public school system. During her later years, she enjoyed traveling on international cruises, being "Grandma" to her family and having the occasional plate of dessert nearby.



She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Frank Sanz, in 2009 and by her two brothers Joseph and Stanley Stine earlier. She is survived by her loving son and daughter in law Terence and Sabrina Sanz of Boston MA and by her beloved grand daughters Larissa Sanz of Brooklyn, NY and Dr. Alexandra Sanz of Red Bank NJ and by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine's Blvd in Toms River on Saturday August 15th at 10:00 am. **









