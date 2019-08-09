Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Manalapan - Anne K. Solowey, 100, of Manalapan, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Anne was born in New York, New York and resided in Freehold, New Jersey then Manalapan, New Jersey. Anne was employed as a School Teacher for Freehold Borough Public Schools and Lakewood Public Schools before retiring.

Anne was predeceased by her parents Sam and Ray Karp; and her husband Herbert; sister Florence Nefson and brother Morton Karp. She is survived by son Stephen Solowey; daughter Irene Levine and her husband Alan; Sister Eleanor Karp; grandchildren Lisa Miller and Scott Levine and great-grandchildren Hayley Miller, Zachary Miller and Clark Levine. .

A graveside service was held at Freehold Jewish Center Cemetery and interment followed. To leave a condolence, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
