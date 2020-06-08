Anne (Demayo) Story
Anne (Demayo) Story passed away peacefully in her sleep June 6, 2020 at home. Anne was born on August 21, 1936 to Thomas and Susan DeMayo of Rosebank section of Staten Island.In 1972 she moved to Cold Indian Springs Rd in Wayside, NJ to raise her children and open her home to whoever else wanted to live there or take part in her world.
Her friends who she knew from her many hobbies including going to Monmouth Park or Atlantic City affectionately called her Claudia. Anne was an avid reader and loved to learn. She would read medical books and knew more than most medical professionals including her daughters who are nurses. She loved to read cook books and watch the cooking channels. She was an amazing cook. Her specialty was Stuffed Artichokes. She loved going to garage sales and would stop at them all. She also loved to garden and always had thee most beautiful yard in the neighborhood.
Anne had a big personality and even bigger heart. Everyone that met her for even five minutes became an old friend or family. You never left her home hungry whether you wanted it or not she was ordering or you were going out to eat. Every delivery person knew her name and what she ordered. She would laugh how servers would fight to wait on her because they knew she always left the most generous tips and a kind word for them. If you weren't hungry you left with $20 "to go buy lunch" or to get gas in your car because you traveled to see her. She was the wind beneath our wings and forever our hearts.
Anne is predeceased by her husband, John, her beloved son, Thomas, son in laws Garry Prince and Mark Goss, her parents Tom and Sue DeMayo and her brother, Alfonse (Sonny) DeMayo
She is survived by her children Tracey Story-Prince, Suzanne (Thomas) Lanza, Christie Story, Ryan (Julie) Story, and Desiree (Italo) Villacis, her grandchildren Thomas and Michael Story, Gabrielle Morin, John and Claudia Lanza, Allison and Matthew Truax, Zephaniah Story, Olivia and Valentino Villacis and her great grandson, Bradley Morin, her siblings Amelia Lyons, Larry DeMayo, Susan Adone, and Dr. Thomas DeMayo, many nieces, nephews and cousins, friends and her longtime boyfriend, Danny.
Anne's wishes were to be cremated and entombment at St Mary's Cemetery in Stafford, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the Corona Virus Allows. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to ARC of Monmouth County or the ASPCA.
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For Condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.