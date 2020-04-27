Services
Anne T. Crecca


1945 - 2020
Anne T. Crecca Obituary
Anne T. Crecca

Sea Girt - Anne T. Crecca of Sea Girt, N.J., died on April 27, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. Anne was born on July 18th, 1945 at United Hospital in Rye, New York. She attended Resurrection Grammar and High School. Anne graduated from LIM College and was a buyer at Lord & Taylor in Manhattan. She was a very active volunteer and donated most of her free time at Notre Dame Parish. Anne played tennis, loved to garden and was a wonderful friend to many. After raising her family in North Caldwell, N.J., Anne moved to the Jersey Shore. She loved spending time on the beach with her husband and grandchildren. Anne is survived by her two daughters, Lee and husband, Cesar Bastidas, and their children, Caitlin, Hailey, and Alexander, of Chatham, N.J. She is also survived by daughter, Elizabeth, her husband, Dean Schoonover, and their children, Ingrid and Lars, of Interlaken, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anne's memory to The Weill Cornell Bone Marrow Transplant Program: https://cornellbmt.org Due to the current health crisis, a memorial will be held at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
