Anne Theresa Clark



Atlantic Highlands - Anne Theresa Clark, 89, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020. A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date.



Anne was born in Philadelphia on November 7, 1930 to Anna Marie Dawson Alter and William John Alter. She is the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from Nazareth Academy High School in Torresdale, PA. and then from the Columbia Institute in Philadelphia with a Business Administration and Accounting certificate. She married John (Jack) Miller Clark on October 16, 1954 at Saint Patrick's Church in Philadelphia. She was very proud of her work as a Secretary prior to and after raising her four children. She is remembered for the many stories she shared about her career. Anne was also a gifted seamstress. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William John Alter and Anna Marie Dawson Alter, and her husband, John Miller Clark.



Anne is loved and survived by her four children, her eldest son William Clark and his wife Jackie; her eldest daughter Laura Clark, her son Kenneth Clark and his wife Lynn; her daughter Linda Nelson and her husband Glenn; her grandchildren Amanda, Erica, Rebecca, Leanna, Sean, Daniel, Tyler, Jack and Christine; and her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brayden. She is also loved by her brothers William Alter and Joseph Alter and nieces, nephews, friends and the caring staff at Care One at King James. Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.









