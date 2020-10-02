1/1
Anne W. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne W. Lee

Rumson - Anne W. Lee (nee Whitney), passed peacefully on 9/29/2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ, and resided in Rumson, NJ. Ann graduated from Saint Vincent's Nursing School in NYC; where she was a nurse for a number of years. Ann and her husband, Timothy Patrick Lee lived in Sea Bright NJ; where they raised their three daughters.

Ann was very active in her community. In addition to Nursing at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Ann was a member of the Junior League, volunteered at multiple community health and wellness organizations in Monmouth County, and was a substitute Nurse at Forestdale School in Rumson.

Ann was a caring mother and beloved friend. She is survived by her children, Mary Pat Molke, and her husband Richard Molke, Connie Fox, and Susan Lee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Krista, Joanna, Richard, Conor, AJ, Brendon, Cody, Alexis, and Whitney. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Noah, Caroline and Quincy.

Visitation will be Sunday, 10/4/2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 10/5/2020 at 10:00 am at Nativity Church, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Family and Children's Services (FCS) of Monmouth County.

Ann touched many lives and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved