Anne W. Lee



Rumson - Anne W. Lee (nee Whitney), passed peacefully on 9/29/2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ, and resided in Rumson, NJ. Ann graduated from Saint Vincent's Nursing School in NYC; where she was a nurse for a number of years. Ann and her husband, Timothy Patrick Lee lived in Sea Bright NJ; where they raised their three daughters.



Ann was very active in her community. In addition to Nursing at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Ann was a member of the Junior League, volunteered at multiple community health and wellness organizations in Monmouth County, and was a substitute Nurse at Forestdale School in Rumson.



Ann was a caring mother and beloved friend. She is survived by her children, Mary Pat Molke, and her husband Richard Molke, Connie Fox, and Susan Lee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Krista, Joanna, Richard, Conor, AJ, Brendon, Cody, Alexis, and Whitney. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Noah, Caroline and Quincy.



Visitation will be Sunday, 10/4/2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 10/5/2020 at 10:00 am at Nativity Church, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Family and Children's Services (FCS) of Monmouth County.



Ann touched many lives and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store