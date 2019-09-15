|
Anne Wroblewski Calabro
Red Bank - Anne Wroblewski Calabro, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Riverview Medical Center. Born in Topeka, KS, to the late Albin John Wroblewski and Helen Elizabeth Wroblewski, Anne was raised in a military family stationed at numerous U.S. Air Force bases throughout the world. Throughout Anne's childhood, the Wroblewski Family lived in various cities, including Myrtle Beach, SC, Memphis, MI, Clark Air Force Base, Mabalacat, Phillipines, Beale Air Force Base, Yuba County, CA, and Oscoda, MI.
After graduating from Oscoda High School in Michigan in 1973, Anne attended Michigan State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1978. After starting her nursing career at Sparrow Hospital in East Lansing, MI. Anne was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and completed her officer training at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. She was then stationed at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI, where she served as an ICU nurse and met her future husband, Dr. Joseph J. Calabro III.
In 1982, Anne was stationed at Fort Devens Army Base in Ayer, MA, where she served as a nurse at the Fort Devens Hospital Emergency Department. Shortly after getting engaged, Anne and Joe moved to Tacoma, WA, in 1984, where they were stationed at Madigan Army Medical Center, Fort Lewis, WA. They married in Mazatlan, Mexico in 1985. In 1986, the couple was transferred to Letterman Army Medical Center, Presidio of San Francisco, CA. While living in San Francisco, Anne and Joe welcomed their first child, Lia Jude Calabro, in 1987.
In 1989, Anne separated honorably from the U.S. Army Nurse Corps with a rank of Captain and earned a Masters in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. In 1990, The Calabro family moved to Allenhurst, NJ. Shortly thereafter, she founded and served as President of Pre-Billing Consultants, Inc., a medical billing company that currently employs approximately 100 people in Red Bank, NJ. In 1991, Anne and Joe welcome their second child, Joseph John ("Jack") Calabro IV, in Tulsa, OK. The family moved to Fair Haven, NJ, in 1997.
After her divorce in 2005, Anne reconnected with her college sweetheart, Mr. Kenneth Peacock of Cheyenne, WY, with whom she partnered, laughed, and traveled until her death.
Anne loved her children, her family, and her friends deeply. She was a music aficionado and history buff who loved to read and travel, appreciated eclectic art, and always supported those in need. She was an avid fan of all things Michigan State—especially the Spartan Marching Band. She rarely missed a Spartan basketball or football game. Her brilliant sense of humor, dark wit, and bright smile lit up every room she walked into.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lia Calabro and James Sadler; her son, Jack Calabro; her sister, Christine Miller; her brother Jerome Chappelle and sister-in-law Jeri; her brother John Wroblewski and sister-in-law Carol; her brother David Wroblewski; her brother Steven Wroblewski; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6-8pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street in Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10am. Flowers will be accepted or a memorial donation may be made to UNICEF, www.unicefusa.org; , ; or the Joseph & Judith Calabro Family Residence at St. Rocco's Emergency Shelter for Homeless Women & Children, 368 South 7th Street, Newark, NJ 07103.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019