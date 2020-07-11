Annette Christensen
Forked River - Annette Christensen, 87, of Forked River passed away on July 10, 2020. Annette was born and raised in Montclair, NJ and resided in Forked River since 1987. She worked for the State of NJ as an Unemployment Claims Specialist for 20 years. Annette loved her job. She was always busy, liked dealing with people and made close friendships with her co-workers. Annette was a social and caring person. She was a member of St. Pius X RC Church. As a devout Catholic, she regularly attended Sunday mass, prayed the rosary with the Rosary Society and said her morning prayers. As a sports enthusiast, she enjoyed watching soccer, baseball and the NY Giants and attending her family's sports activities and functions. Annette's dedication and loyalty to her family was uncompromised. As 1 of 7 siblings, Annette always made an effort to visit with her family even if they lived out of state and was proud to be part of her nieces and nephews lives.
Predeceased by her 4 brothers, Vinny, Joe, Charlie and Rick and 2 sisters, Bridget and Dena, she is survived by her husband of 60 years whom she met on a blind date, Richard M., son, Rick and his wife Andrea and two very dear to her heart grandchildren, Samantha and Michael along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.