|
|
Annette M. Macedo
Middletown - Annette M. Macedo (née Russo) of Middletown, N.J. past away on May 9, 2019.
She leaves behind a husband, John, and two sons, John Jr. and Anthony and his wife Lacey and her grandson, Kai; also a brother, Joseph Russo and a sister, Vera Russo.
She was a loving and talented person who enjoyed her passion for drawing and writing. She will be missed by all of those who knew her.
A memorial mass will be held at St. James Church 94 Broad St., Red Bank on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019