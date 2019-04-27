|
Annette M. Osborn
Campbell - Annette M. Osborn, age 50 of Campbell, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1969 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of William and Linda Brown Schneider. She married Neale Osborn on August 17, 1991. He predeceased her on May 22, 2015.
Annette earned degrees from Colorado State University with a Bachelors in Biology/Zoology and a minor in Psychology and Corning Community College for her Associate in Applied Sciences becoming a Registered Nurse. She was employed at The Guthrie Clinic, Hillside Children's Center, DePaul Addiction Services and Elmira Psychiatric Hospital.
Annette was the sole proprietor of The Clay Pot in Corning, NY for a number of years, producing treasured pottery pieces. She also took intricate photographs and saw wonder in the world often too small to see; honoring animals and nature beyond measure all her life. She loved her four children fiercely and unconditionally; a devoted partner and wife to her late husband, Neale.
She is survived by her children, Matthew, Jacob, Lucas, and Linda Marie, parents, William and Linda Schneider, sister, Maria (Joshua Enos) Schneider, brother, William (Melissa Ledger) Schneider, mother-in-law, Linda Osborn, sisters-in-law, Suzy Osborn, Diane Osborn and Nephews, Dominick Vacchiano and Xavier Silva.
It was Annette's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's name may be sent to: https://www.gofundme.com/four-orphans-in-the-osborn-family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019