Annette Milligan
Annette Milligan (nee-Cagney), 77, died September 30, 2019, at Alcoeur Gardens in Brick, NJ, from complications of Alzheimer's. Annette was born June 30, 1942, raised in Island Heights, and moved to Toms River in 1971. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and Central Regional High School Class of 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church and a volunteer at the Adoration Chapel. She worked for many years at the First National Bank of Toms River as Assistant Manager of the General Ledger Bookkeeping Department. She was a nanny for a number of families and developed life-long friendships with the children in her care. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; devoted to her three grandchildren to whom she was lovingly known as "Mipsy."
Annette was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Lillian Cagney; brothers David and Denis Cagney, and sisters Mary Cagney and Patricia Osborn. She is survived by her husband Andrew Milligan Jr. of Toms River, brother Timothy Cagney and sister Claire Cagney of Island Heights, daughter Susan Weiss, her husband Kent Weiss, grandchildren Maeve, Gavin and Regan Weiss of Hampton, Australia, and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a very grateful thank you to the staff at Alcoeur Gardens in Brick. They treated Annette with the utmost dignity and respect during her time under their wonderful care.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4th from 5 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5th at 9 AM at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Joseph Grade School, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019