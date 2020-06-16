Annie Christenson
Manchester - (Nan) May Christenson, 90 , of Manchester, NJ passed away peacefully on June 13 surrounded by her family.

Nan and her loving husband of 70 years, Stan, loved adventure and were fortunate to have traveled extensively throughout the world. One of Nan's fondest memories of her travels was spending time in the school rooms in Viet Nam and gifting the children with school supplies and special treats.

Nan was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished the time spent with her family and friends and was an ongoing source of laughter, encouragement and inspiration for all.

Nan is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Stan; her daughters, Robin and her husband Frank Langon and Sharon Wengryn; grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Anthony Desiderio, Allison Langon, Mackenzie Wolf and Peter Wengryn IV; great grandchildren, John Michael, Madelynn, Megan, Julia and Anthony. Forever in our hearts. A memorial celebrating Nan's amazing life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
