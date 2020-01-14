Services
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
2900 W. Bangs
Neptune, NJ
Annie Jean Mayo Floyd


1939 - 2020
Annie Jean Mayo Floyd Obituary
Annie Jean Mayo Floyd

Annie Jean Mayo Floyd passed away peacefully in her home on January 12, 2020. She was born August 31, 1939 in Bracey, Virginia to the late Jimmie and Lena Williams Mayo.

Annie Jean resided in Neptune for over 50 years and worked as a seamstress at various businesses in the area. She was baptized as a Jehovah Witness in 1976 and was an active member of the Bradley Beach, NJ congregation.

Services will be held at 1:00, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses at 2900 W. Bangs, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
