Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Annie L. James

Annie L. James Obituary
Annie L. James, 80, of Neptune, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born to the late Johnnie and Queen Ester Davis in Pendleton, NC. Annie is survived by her daughter Deborah Sapp and her husband Samuel, her grandsons Dwace, Darrius, Darrell and Nicholas Sapp and many other loving family members and friends. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. The full obituary is available online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
