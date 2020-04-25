|
|
Annie M. Backer
Belford - Annie Mary Backer, 96, recently of Belford, passed away Thursday, April 23rd, at King James Care Center. Annie was born in Spring Valley, NJ on July 13, 1923, a daughter of the late Edna and Walter Beers. She lived most of her life in Glen Gardner where she raised her three children and was a member of the High Bridge Methodist Church. After her husband's passing, Annie eventually retired in Belford to be with her daughter, Judy. Annie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her true calling in life was to take care of people. One of the ways she showed her love was through her sewing. She enjoyed making things for her family and friends. Annie was the unofficial Mayor of Care One at King James. She was always scooting about with a greeting and smile for everyone. She was crowned the Valentine's Day Queen and proudly wore her crown every day for a year.
Annie was predeceased by her beloved husband, James J. Backer, Sr. in 1982. She is survived by their two daughters, Judy (George) Reynolds, of Belford; Edith Mae (Jeff ) Mullins, of Beach Lake, Pa.; and son, James, Jr. (Roseanna), of Mt. Dora, Fl. Annie also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings ; Robert, Pearl, Walter, Viola, Mary and Francis.
A Celebration of Annie's life will take place at a later date. For condolences, visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020