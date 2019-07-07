|
|
Annie Williams Grant
Long Branch - Annie Williams Grant, 83 of Long Branch, was born in Blackville, South Carolina, and passed on July 3, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Annie was a long-time dedicated, hard-working, respected and honored Democrat, and had been very involved in City, County, State and National election campaigns and activities. Annie was appointed as a Commissioner on the Monmouth County Board of Taxation by Governor Florio and sworn in on July 29, 1991. She was reappointed by Governors Whitman, McGreevey and Corzine, and she retired on August 30, 2008. She was the first African American appointed to this quasi-judicial position in Monmouth County. Her duties included adjudicating property tax assessment appeals, and overseeing the administration of property taxes in Monmouth County. Her rulings were well respected, and she had the distinction that all appeals to her rulings were dismissed by the New Jersey State Tax Court, and several of her decisions were published in the New Jersey State Tax Law Journal.
Politically, Annie was the Democratic candidate for Monmouth County Clerk in 1989 and had been treasurer of the Long Branch Democratic Club for over 30 years. She was a City Election District Committee member, organizing election campaigns in her district and citywide. On September 20, 1992, she was named Woman of the Year in Politics by the Monmouth County Commission on the Status of Women and similarly by the Asbury Park Democratic Club. She was very active with the League of Women Voters, and she developed a citizen's guide for Long Branch residents.
On February 4, 2005, Annie was invited by Congressman Frank Pallone to speak at the Democratic Congressional Roundtable about the Social Security reform proposed by President Bush. She was also a special guest on the front row of the Capitol Gallery to hear President Bush's State of the Union address. The next day, she participated in a rally and Press conference on the steps of the Cannon Congressional Office Building with Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressmen Rangel, Levin, Conyers, Green, Hoyer and Pallone. Again, she urged that the Social Security Program be left alone and that all funds that had been borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund be repaid with interest, (along with the $2 trillion needed for the proposed reform by President Bush) guaranteeing its solvency. Her comments were carried by FM 107.1 (The Breeze), the Asbury Park Press and the Associated Press Network.
On January 8, 2016, Annie and her husband, Avery, were inducted into the Monmouth County Democratic Hall of Fame.
Professionally, Annie was an Income Tax Specialist and was the manager of the Long Branch H&R Block Income Tax Office for 33 years.
Annie has been active in the community as President of District 6 (Monmouth County) Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Chairman of Volunteers for the American Red Cross Chapter, President of the Monmouth County Business and Professional Women's Council, Vice President of the Fort Monmouth 18-Hole Ladies Golf Club, Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher and President of the 49er's Women Club at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Long Branch.
Annie was raised and educated in New York City and lived with her husband of 59 years, Avery, in Long Branch. They have a son, daughter and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11am until the funeral service at 12 noon at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 535 Broadway, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, 14 Maple Ave, Oceanport. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019