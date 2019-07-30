|
Anthony Alan Delva
Neptune - Anthony Alan Delva, 17, of Neptune passed away on Monday July 22.
He was born in Portsmouth, VA before moving to Neptune, NJ where he attended Neptune High School.
Anthony lived life by putting others before himself and was never seen without a smile on his face. Anthony was also great with his cousins, always encouraging them.
Anthony had many talents, he loved to cook and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar and drums. He was beginning his own tee-shirt tie-dying business.
Surviving is his mother, Michaelle Delva-Rose, his stepfather, Herbert Rose, and leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services Sat. Aug. 3, 9:00 am at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, Red Bank.
Interment Monday, August 5, 11:00 am Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery. Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home is handling all funeral arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019