|
|
Anthony "Tony" Asfor
Bayville - Anthony "Tony" Asfor, 76, of Bayville died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in Mineral Mills Texas, he was raised in Paterson before moving to Bayville in 1973. Mr. Asfor was the owner and operator of Bayshore TV Repairs and Sales Store in Bayville for over 45 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Tony loved riding his Harley and was an avid Racquet Ball player, recently playing his last game. Tony was the kind of person to always lend a hand and come up with a fix for almost anything.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Judy; three sons, Tony and his wife Anna, Ryan and Joe; four grandsons, Anthony, Chris, Joey and Matthew also, his brother Tom and his wife Nina.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, with a Prayer Service at 8:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Cremation will be private
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019