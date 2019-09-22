Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:30 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Asfor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Asfor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Asfor Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Asfor

Bayville - Anthony "Tony" Asfor, 76, of Bayville died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in Mineral Mills Texas, he was raised in Paterson before moving to Bayville in 1973. Mr. Asfor was the owner and operator of Bayshore TV Repairs and Sales Store in Bayville for over 45 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Tony loved riding his Harley and was an avid Racquet Ball player, recently playing his last game. Tony was the kind of person to always lend a hand and come up with a fix for almost anything.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Judy; three sons, Tony and his wife Anna, Ryan and Joe; four grandsons, Anthony, Chris, Joey and Matthew also, his brother Tom and his wife Nina.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, with a Prayer Service at 8:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Cremation will be private
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now